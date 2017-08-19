Battle Over! Robin Thicke And Paula Patton Strike Custody Deal After Bitter Divorce

They had a bitter divorce – but Robin Thicke and Paula Patton have finally settled their custody battle over their 7-year-old son Julian.

RadarOnline.com reported how Patton, 41, was reportedly furious that Thicke, 40, is expecting a baby with new girlfriend April Geary, 22.

But she appears to have put any bitterness to one side with news of their settlement.

The couple will share custody of Julian and will attend family therapy together until the end of the year.

Both parties will refrain from speaking negatively about one another to their son – while they have also struck a deal on visitation and vacation schedules also.

The news comes after the couple got embroiled in a bitter divorce with Patton requesting an emergency restraining order because she claimed Thicke spanked him too hard.

Thicke and Patton had been High School sweethearts and were together for over 20 years before they got divorced in March 2015.

The ‘Blurred Lines’ singer then embarked on an affair with Geary who announced that she was pregnant via Instagram this week.

The court documents signed July 24 were filed weeks before the latest baby news.

The couple is currently vacationing in Hawaii – their future child was not mentioned in the custody agreement.

