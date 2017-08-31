Richard Anderson, ‘Six Million Dollar Man’ & ‘Bionic Woman’ Actor, Dead at 91

Hollywood legend Richard Anderson died on Thursday at the age of 91.

The actor, who portrayed Oscar Goldman in the 1970s series The Six Million Dollar Man and its spinoff, The Bionic Woman, passed away at his home in Beverly Hills, his publicist Jonathan Taylor announced.

Anderson is survived by his daughters Ashley, Brooke and Deva.

“Our dad was always there for us and showed us by loving example how to live a full and rich life with gratitude, grace, humor and fun,” Ashley said in a statement.

May he rest in peace.

