Shannon Throws Plate At Kelly In Explosive ‘RHOC’ Battle: ‘Get The F**k Away From Me!’

Shannon Beador and Lydia McLaughlin‘s explosive fight marked the opening of the Real Housewives of Orange County, and a chaos of flying plates and middle fingers against Kelly Dodd marked the end of episode three, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A birthday bash for Tamra Judge‘s granddaughter’s was the opening scene, with Beador and McLaughlin bickering, as if no time had passed from the last episode. “I will never be like Vicki Gunvalson,” Beador vows in the scene, speaking of her arch enemy.

“I’m f**king done. I don’t want to hang out with somebody like that,” she says during her tantrum in the limo.

“F**k you guys,” she yells after storming away.

Beador rips McLauglin trying to make peace with Gunvalson, saying: “I wasn’t screaming at Lydia McLaughlin. I wasn’t judging at Lydia McLaughlin. Yet she did that to me. To the point where she assumes, I’m not going to get along with you. Way to make new friends.”

But McLaughlin doesn’t care: “Shannon, mayor of crazy town, party of one,” she says about Beador.

That altercation set up the biggest fight of the season so far, which happened in the last 10 minutes of the show.

In a scene, Peggy Sulahain‘s struggle to go “through the process of reconstructive surgery,” after her double mastectomy was featured, with her devoted husband gushing about his love for her.

“She’s the sexiest woman. With or without breasts she’s my soul mate,” Diko says.

Vicki Gunvalson is the reason all of the women are fighting but she’s only in one scene and one flashback in the episode. She’s moving into her new office, but discusses the difficulties she has with relationships.

“I’ve been burned too many times by trusting people: Brooks, Tamra. I’ve been too giving and too trusting in my past relationships. But that isn’t going to happen again.”

Megan Edmonds makes one brief appearance as well, with her husband Jim.

“Do I wish my husband was around more? Yes. It’s not fun to be a single mom when jimmy travels for work.”

As the new parents are cuddling their baby Aspen, Megan makes the most entertaining statement of the show. “Babies can see ghosts. They’ve just come from the spirit world,” she says about her little daughter.

Beador’s meeting with her doctor/trainer is devastating. She goes to the gym and finds out her weight is up to 172.2 with 40 percent body fat – she is crushed.

“How are you?” asks the Doctor. “Large,” she replies.

In tears, Beador struggles to justify her weight gain: “I just don’t understand how I let myself go.

When I look at myself in the mirror I don’t like who I am. People say you have too many fillers, no it’s f**king called weight gain.”

She admits that her now heavy frame is destroying her marriage. “I do not feel sexy. It is affecting my intimacy because I’m embarrassed.”

An explosive dinner ends the episode. Beador and Kelly Dodd are the stars of the show.

McLaughlin, Sulahain and Judge all listen as Beador confesses the truth about her weight gain and the allegation that her husband “beat the sh*t,” out of her.

Judge is judgy about her friend’s food and beverage choices as she struggles with her weight.

“How does Shannon expect to lose weight when she’s drinking alcohol and eating red meat?” she says.

But the night falls apart when Kelly Dodd walks into the restaurant which McLaughlin told her about the previous night.

Beador and Dodd amicably chat in the bathroom, but the conversation takes a sour turn.

“I love to push Shannon’s buttons,” Dodd admits, and while McLaughlin prays over Beador in the bathroom, Dodd crashes their table.

Beador says to Dodd, “I was surprised to see you here. The last time I saw you wasn’t the most pleasant experience,” she says, recalling the reunion where Dodd called her “mean.”

Unable to stand her presence at the table, Beador lashes out, ordering Dodd to leave the table. “You have been nothing but a disgusting person to me. Move along. Walk off the table right now.”

As their bickering continues, Dodd snipes “Maybe you need some hormones or something for your body,” which sets Beador off.

“F**k you. F**k you,” she screams. “Read between these lines you f**king bitch,” she says while giving her the middle finger. “Get out of my table!”

A cruel Dodd then taunts her. “Keep eating. Keep eating,” she says.

“This isn’t my plate you stupid f**king bitch. That’s not my f**king plate,” she says and throws the plate across the table at Dodd.

Beador and Judge storm out and run into Dodd in the hallway of the restaurant.

“Get the f*k away from me you f**king b*tch,” Beador screams.

Judge tries to calm her down with a crude comment that makes her laugh.

“Kelly Dodd can suck hairy balls. Hairy sweaty balls for Kelly Dodd.”

