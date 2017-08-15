Peggy Sulahian Unleashes Explosive Rant Amid Divorce Bombshell

Peggy Sulahian just unleashed an explosive rant over her “troubled marriage” to husband Diko after RadarOnline.com exclusively uncovered a divorce bombshell between the RHOC couple. As Radar previously reported, Diko secretly filed for divorce from Peggy in 1996.

Despite Peggy’s constant claims of having the perfect marriage to her partner of over 20 years, Radar obtained court documents proving Dikran K. Sulahian filed a petition for dissolution of marriage against Peggy Atteukenian (the reality mom’s maiden name) on April 24 of that year.

Peggy took to her Bravo blog on Tuesday to dispute tales of a troubled marriage. “As you can see, I have an amazing relationship with my husband Diko,” Peggy insisted. She also pointed out a scene during Monday night’s episode in which she and Diko’s playful and loving nature was revealed as they giggled over the Armenian beauty’s misunderstanding of the popular American phrase “beating a dead horse.” “We have the best of times being silly, with love and laughter, even having fun with a topic of idioms such as ‘beating a dead horse,'” she wrote.

Peggy insinuated the phrase goes perfectly with the troubled marriage rumors she’s currently facing. “I googled it later, to find out it meant something pointless to discuss since it’s been discussed so many times already; he’s so right.”

As Radar readers know, the two were married on April 29, 1995 and separated less than one year later, on March 29, 1996. According to the Los Angeles Superior Court documents, the divorce was finalized on December 11, 1996, by Judge Robert A. Schinder. Neither party was present when the marriage was officially dissolved.

A rep for Peggy did not respond to Radar’s request for comment, and Radar was unable to locate any remarriage certificate. The couple went on to have three children, and appear to be together today — though perhaps not in a legal marriage.

Peggy’s rant didn’t stop there. She also brushed off allegations of her homophobic treatment towards her gay brother, Pol’ Atteu. The reality star came under fire after it was reported she banned her brother from attending their father’s funeral because he is homosexual.

“As I deal with the loss of my father and my health battle, I am choosing to focus on my family and on my own recovery and not on personal attacks against me,” a peeved Peggy polished off her spout, adding, “I will not further engage in a public exchange with anyone, but it must be stated that the accusations against me are false and my actions have been grossly mischaracterized.”

Already having been blasted with bombshell divorce claims and homophobic accusations only a couple months into her Housewives fame, there’s no doubt Peggy has a long road ahead of her.

