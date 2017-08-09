Adrienne Maloof Trashes ‘Homophobic’ Fellow Housewife Peggy Sulahian

The Real Housewives are getting heated over accusations of Peggy Sulahian’s homophobic treatment of her gay brother, Pol’ Atteu.

Just two days after Lisa Vanderpump blasted Sulahian for allegedly banning her brother from attending their father’s funeral because he is homosexual, the RHOBH standout’s former co-star, Adrienne Maloof, 55, is standing up for Atteu and his fiancé, Patrik Simpson.

“What Peggy has done to her brother is absolutely horrific,” Maloof, 55, said. “It is extremely upsetting to me.”

“Her anti-gay stance is just plain disgusting. Pol’ and Patrik are wonderful, loving people,” she added. “Peggy knows what she did, and she will have to live with that.”

As Radar was the first to report, the 43-year-old brunette beauty and hubby Diko Sulahian first came under fire after a barrage of family friends, including RHOBH star Kyle Richard’s mother-in-law, Dr. Estella Sneider, revealed that they witnessed the shocking behavior first-hand.

According to Atteu, Simpson, Sneider and several others who were at the services, Sulahian went out of her way to shame the gay couple during the funeral and even tried to have them thrown out by security.

“I have known Peggy’s family since 1974 when they first came to this country,” Los Angeles attorney Eileen Keussayan said. “And I did attend Peggy’s father’s funeral last year. She made it known that her brother Pol’ and his fiancé Patrik were not welcome because they are both homosexuals.”

Vanderpump – who is an advocate for the LGBT community – agreed with her longtime pal, and previously said, “I do not tolerate prejudice of any kind. And I have no interest in homophobia or in disgusting behavior like this. I do not condone or even acknowledge it.”

“Any attack on the gay community is something that I take very personally.”

