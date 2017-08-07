What Is Diana Had Lived? 20 Years Since Fatal Smash

It’s been 20 years since Princess Diana died after a car crash in Paris — but what if she had survived?

In a RadarOnline Report, insiders reveal what the beauty — who would have been 56 on July 1 — would look like today and the path her life probably would have taken.

“Diana would be one of the most powerful women on the planet — but haunted by the crash that killed Dodi Fayed,” says a longtime friend.

“Just a year after divorcing Prince Charles, she’d have been a pregnant widow.

“Plagued by nightmares about the crash, only the birth of her child — a longed-for daughter in the spring of 1998 — would pull her out of her emotional tailspin.

“Her sons, Princes William and Harry, were away at school, so she’d seldom see them.”

Today, Diana would be living in America, with her daughter in college.

“She wanted to live half in Los Angeles or New York and half in England,” says royal author Nicholas Davies.

“She had extraordinary appeal and would have become best friends with politicians, even presidents, and celebrities like Elizabeth Taylor and Angelina Jolie, who [shares the late] Diana’s passion for helping the sick, poor and hungry.

“I could even see her performing on ‘Dancing with the Stars‘ to help promote charities dear to her heart.”

Not to mention starring in a movie of her own — and having a house in Hollywood too!

Diana would have remained extremely close to her sons.

“She would have insisted on being a major part of their lives,” says Davies. “She’d have adored William’s wife, Kate, but she’d be worried Harry still hadn’t settled down!”

But his actress girlfriend, Meghan Markle, would get Diana’s seal of approval, say pals.

Diana’s priority now would be her grandchildren, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

“Diana would’ve been a fantastic grandmother,” says her friend Julia Samuel. “She was warm, loving and fun. Someone who gave children the presents they loved but the parents didn’t want them to have because they were so huge or noisy!”

Despite her scandal-ridden 1996 divorce from Charles, Diana would be close to Queen Elizabeth.

“Her Majesty thought Diana was a misfit, but she’s confessed that Diana saved the monarchy with her sons,” says an insider.

Diana, however, would never have forgiven Camilla Parker Bowles for stealing her husband.

“And that would have made it difficult for Charles to marry Camilla,” says author Christopher Wilson.

“Diana had the power, and the love of the people, to stop that marriage from ever happening.”

The princess would have worked hard to keep her looks, too.

“She’d have taken advantage of Botox, fillers and other cosmetic procedures,” says Davies. “But I don’t think she’d have had a face-lift.

“Her hair would be longer too.”

Sadly, Diana would still be seeking true love from someone kind, rich enough to afford her and strong enough to handle her insecurities.

“She’d have had many lovers and even married once or twice, but she was scary possessive,” says the insider.

“No man wanted to be ‘Mr. Diana.'”

