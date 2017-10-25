Pregnant Kylie & Khloe Boast About Having ‘So Many Babies’ In New Video

Are Kylie Jenner, 20, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, finally coming clean about their pregnancy news?

During a video ad for Kylie Cosmetics, the two sisters sat down to try on and talk about their joint “In Love With The Koko” lip kit collection.

As they puckered up to show their different tones, the blonde dynamic duo joked about “twinning” in their nearly identical looks and outfits, later gushing about their creations and calling them their babies!

“It’s our baby together! We have eight!” screamed an excited Khloe.

“I know, we have so many babies,” said a sarcastic Kylie. “Who knew?”

The two pregnant sisters glanced at each other with knowing looks before bursting out into laughter and sharing a hug.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Khloe and Kylie are both pregnant with their first child. Various sources have confirmed the news – as has Caitlyn Jenner‘s rep – but the KUWTK ladies have yet to speak out about their growing baby bumps!

They are set to welcome their kids around the same time, which is why their latest cheeky lip kit baby skit has sent fans into a whirlwind of excitement!

What do you think about Khloe and Kylie’s baby comments? Do you think they’re trying to tell us something? Let us know in the comments below.

