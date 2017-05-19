Pippa Middleton’s Lavish Wedding Theme REVEALED!

Pippa Middleton‘s wedding theme has been revealed — and it’s quite unexpected.

According to the Daily Mail, the 33-year-old and fiancé James Matthews are planning a lavish Scottish-inspired ceremony, decked out from start to finish.

The couple’s 300 guests will be served haggis canapés and lamb from the Glen Affric region of Scotland at the reception, as well as local whiskey, DM reports.

But that’s not all. A bagpiper will also reportedly be in attendance.

PHOTOS: Oh, Behave! Pippa Gets Frisky With Her Fiancé Before The Wedding

At this time, it remains unclear whether groom Matthews will don a kilt for the big day or not.

Meanwhile, as Radar previously reported, Princess Kate’s little sis is becoming a bridezilla of royal proportions — demanding hunky Prince Harry attend her nuptials solo — to keep his Hollywood girlfriend, Meghan Markle, from stealing the spotlight on her

big day!

“Harry has no idea the only reason the ‘no rings’ rule is in place is solely for HIS girlfriend!” the informant disclosed. “Harry is very upset he can’t take Meghan, but he hasn’t given up working on Pippa. He’s definitely working hard — and using his charm — in hopes she’ll ‘make an exception.'”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.