‘Pure Snobbery!’ Meghan Markle’s Sister Slams Royals For Wedding Snub

Pippa Middleton is a royal snob! That’s the claim of Meghan Markle‘s half-sister, who told RadarOnline.com that Princess Diana would have been “appalled to see how Harry‘s true love was treated” at Middleton’s wedding.

“No ring, no bring,” was reportedly the rule of the day at Kate Middleton’s sister’s country wedding. However, Pippa’s brother, James Middleton, brought his girlfriend, TV presenter Donna Air, while Markle was kept away.

Little Prince George and his sister, Princess Charlotte, were even included in the wedding party, but Prince Harry’s actress girlfriend stayed hidden out over 100 miles away during the church service, only making her appearance at the reception.

“For the royal family to exclude her from the wedding is in very poor taste, the Suits actress’ half sister,” Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle told Radar exclusively.

“To ignore Meghan at the ceremony and for photographs is pure snobbery,” Samantha said. “She should have been there. She’s classy, and her dress was designed as a one-off.”

Markle reportedly wore a maroon backless gown to the evening party held at Carole and Michael Middleton’s country estate.

As the 20-year anniversary of Princess Diana’s death approaches, Markle’s half-sister says that the People’s Princess would never have treated her son’s girlfriend so poorly.

“Diana would be appalled to see how Harry’s true love was treated,” Samantha claimed.

Meanwhile, Samantha said that despite their differences, she is standing by her sis.

“I haven’t always agreed with some of the things my sister has done but she’s a victim here,” she said.

