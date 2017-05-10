Phaedra Parks Is A ‘Liar’& ‘Master Manipulator!’

Phaedra Parks’ disgusting lie about Kandi Burruss got her fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and now Mama Joyce is lashing out at her daughter’s nemesis in an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com.

“She is a liar!” Burruss’ mom, who is repped by The Tara Thomas agency, exclusively told Radar. “This is what I’ve always said. She was a liar. She should be sharing a cell with her husband!”

After getting busted in a massive lie about Burruss and her husband, Parks refused to apologize and subsequently was booted from the show. The news came as a shock to fans, but Mama Joyce told Radar that she had it coming.

PHOTOS: The 14 Most Outrageous ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Secrets & Scandals

“Phaedra is a massive manipulator. A master manipulator. She knows exactly what she’s doing and she knows who to do it to,” the RHOA fave said. “She preys on the weak.”

As Radar reported, this season’s major drama began when “Phaedra said Kandi and Todd were going to drug Phaedra and take her for sex,” Joyce recalled. “She told Porsha that!”

Burruss’ mother was outraged over the allegations and defended her daughter.

PHOTOS: LEAKED! Who Earns What On ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Revealed

“Kandi doesn’t even allow people to smoke weed [around her] and she’s not into any other kind of drugs,” Joyce insisted.

“Kandi doesn’t even toast with champagne!” she continued. “She never has. Not only that she would never do that, she would never drug someone.”

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.