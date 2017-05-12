Sue Phaedra! Mama Joyce Wants Kandi To Take Legal Action Over Parks’ Rape Lie

Phaedra Parks is going to lose her law license if Mama Joyce has her way!

Parks was famously fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta for spreading a vicious lie that Kandi Burruss was going to drug and rape Porsha Williams. Now, her nemesis Mama Joyce is gunning for her daughter to take legal action.

“I think she should sue Phaedra,” she told RadarOnline.com exclusively.

“I told her she should. Kandi says: ‘Mama you’re so cold.’ I would be. I would sue her for whatever the most I could possibly get,” she said.

After Parks was busted for her lie on the ‘RHOA’ reunion show, and then given her walking papers, Mama Joyce rejoiced. But she told Radar that her daughter wasn’t quite as angry.

“Kandi has a soft heart and feels sorry for people,” Mama Joyce explained. “She’s too nice for her own good. She hates hurting anybody. She hates to see anybody hurt.”

Mama Joyce also told Radar that her daughter was pleased with Parks’ departure, but was not over the damage she caused.

“She’s glad, but you can never be completely vindicated when there is a lie like that,” Mama Joyce claimed.

“But she’s happy that people do know what a liar Phaedra is. She’s reading everything that is coming out about Phaedra. Someone joked that VH1 is doing a new reality show for Phaedra called ‘The Lying Tea.’ She thought that was funny. It does make you feel better that people know she was lying.”

Ultimately, she claimed, “Phaedra is a notorious liar.”

Parks is a graduate of the University of Georgia Law School, and a member of the state bar, but Mama Joyce told Radar that she wanted to hit Parks where it hurt.

“I would not be vindicated by that heifer. She would not have a legal leg to stand on,” she claimed. “I would take her before the board of Georgia ethics for her law degree.”

