‘She Slammed The Door In Our Face!’ Inside ‘RHOC’ Star Peggy’s Attack On Gay Brother

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the Real Housewives of Orange County’s newest star, Peggy Sulahian, banned her own brother and his fiance from attending their father’s funeral because she didn’t accept their homosexuality.

And now, two family friends of the 43-year-old mother of three who witnessed her shocking behavior at the memorial service have come forward to Radar.

“I have known Peggy’s family since 1974 when they first came to this country,” Los Angeles attorney Eileen Keussayan said. “And I did attend Peggy’s father’s funeral last year. Her and her husband Diko made it known that her brother Pol’ and his fiancé Patrik were not welcome because they are gay.”

“I went with Pol’ to the funeral for support so that he could say goodbye to his father. But as soon as we got there, they told us to leave. It was so sad!”

A church employee then attempted to get the group inside, but were immediately shut down.

“When we tried to get back in, Peggy tried to have us thrown out, and they slammed the door on our face!”

Fortunately for Atteu and longtime fiancé Patrik Simpson, Keussayan made sure that they were able to pay respects with the help of several other close friends.

“They knew that I was going to bring Patrik with me to the funeral. Once inside, I would not let go of Patrik’s arm. Several of our friends created a barrier. I walked down past the people and I sat him down in the front row. The whole thing was just horrific! She is homophobic!”

But Keussayan is not the only one who wanted to speak out against the alleged injustice.

Dr. Estella Sneider has known the family for almost a decade, and told Radar that she, too, was shocked by Sulahian’s actions.

“I was at the funeral as well and could not believe what I witnessed! It was beyond horrific and extremely heartbreaking. I was there for my friend and I could not believe how he was treated when he was there to say goodbye to his father,” Dr. Sneider said.

Radar reached out to Atteu, a well-known celebrity fashion designer and owner of Pol’ Atteu Haute Couture In Beverly Hills, California and his partner Simpson, who said, “Unfortunately it is all true. She is extremely homophobic and, yes, it is heartbreaking.”

A rep for Sulahian did not respond to Radar’s call for comment about the funeral incident.

Do you think that Peggy Sulahian should be welcomed back next season, or should she be fired from ‘RHOC’ because she is anti-gay? Tell us your thoughts below.

