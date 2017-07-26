Olivia Wilde Speaks Out After J. Law Vomit Fiasco: ‘I Felt So Bad!’

Olivia Wilde has spoken out about Jennifer Lawrence‘s Broadway puking incident, and her response is the sweetest, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On a clip of Andy Cohen‘s Watch What Happens Live, a viewer asked the actress if Lawrence had apologized to her for her embarrassing accident during her performance.

“She didn’t need to apologize,” said Wilde, “I felt so bad and I sent her some matzo ball soup and some bagels and she feels much better.”

PHOTOS: ‘WWHL’ Star Andy Cohen Goes On-Air To Admit A Health Crisis

As Radar previously reported, the Hunger Games star got sick during Wilde’s Broadway play 1984.

“She had a stomach flu, the poor thing walked in sick,” added Wilde.

According to Cohen, Lawrence was reportedly supposed to attend his show as part of the audience, after Wilde’s show that night.

Watch The Video On RadarOnline



I’m glad she’s okay, “She’s the best,” said the theater star of her famous pal.

PHOTOS: Naming Names! ‘WWHL’ Host Andy Cohen Reveals ‘Racist,’ ‘Nutty’ & Diva Celebrity Guests

On July 19th, after the show she even tweeted: “As long as I have a play, Jennifer Lawrence has a place to puke.”

As Radar readers know, this is not the first time Lawrence has seemed sick in public – as she has previously been spotted looking dazed and drunk with pals.

What do you think of Wilde’s response to Lawrence’s vomit fiasco? Let us know in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.