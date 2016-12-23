Take Them Out! Nicole Removes Breast Implants Over Shocking Death Fear

Screen siren Nicole Kidman realized her lifelong fantasy of having big knockers by getting breast implants, but her dream bosom turned into a nightmare, sources say.

Terrified they’d explode and she could end up sick, scarred or poisoned, the once flat-chested 49-year-old Lion actress had her treasured chest removed, insiders say.

“She doesn’t want anything toxic inside her body,” a pal says.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn, who has not treated the actress, says Nicole appears to have “had her implants removed. Her size appears to have gone from a small C to an A. She still looks great, implants or not!”

After getting her boobs boosted, the 5-foot-11 natural redhead began “worrying non-stop that her implants had burst and would start poisoning her. For all she knew, they may have exploded! She became increasingly terrified — like the case of sickly Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster,” says the source.

Yolanda had discovered silicone was “free floating” through her body and documented her agonizing ordeal to remove the ruptured implants on her Bravo reality show.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Dolly Parton had her famous, massive fake mammaries downsized after her implants exploded!

Meanwhile, Nicole, mother of daughters Sunday Rose, 8, and Faith, 5, with singer hubby Keith Urban, has become more fearful for her own mortality since her dad Anthony passed away in September 2014, say friends.

“Nic’s terrified of leaving her two little girls without a mommy,” says a source. “She’s set on growing old and gray and seeing them marry and have kids of their own.”

“She’ll be damned if she’s going to let anything get in the way of a long life with her family.”

“She’s glad to get the fear off her chest!”

