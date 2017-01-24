‘Happy’ Nick Gordon ‘Elated’ After Bobby Brown Nearly Dies

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s former boyfriend Nick Gordon is gloating over the near-death experience suffered by his nemesis, Kristina’s father Bobby Brown!

Gordon, who owes a whopping $36 million to Brown after being found liable in a wrongful-death suit Brown filed against him after Bobbi Kristina’s July 2015 death, is telling pals that he sees Brown’s recent health emergency as payback for filing the suit.

“He never liked Bobby Brown — he has publicly said he hates Bobby Brown,” one insider says. “He was happy and elated that he almost died!”

Brown’s lawsuit charged that Gordon, 21, gave Bobbi Kristina a “toxic cocktail” of drugs, after which she slipped into a coma and was found unresponsive by Gordon in a bathtub on January 31, 2015. Bobbi Kristina remained in the coma for six months before she died at the age of 22.

Meanwhile, Brown, 47, was home alone in Los Angeles when he collapsed in excruciating pain on December 19. He somehow managed to drive himself to a hospital, where tests revealed he had lost 80 percent of his blood to internal bleeding.

Bobbi’s condition is related to the years of drug and alcohol abuse he’d put his body through. Though he was left with just one liter of blood out of a necessary five, miraculously Brown is slowly recovering — much to Gordon’s chagrin!

In addition to the lawsuit, Gordon blames Brown for being physically and verbally abusive to his late wife Whitney Houston and to Kristina, sources claimed.

“Basically, he is saying it’s karma paying Bobby back,” a source said. “He keeps saying after all the years that he abused drugs, it’s the universe’s way of paying Bobby back for suing him for $36 million.”

Pals said Gordon went into a deep depression after he lost the wrongful-death suit in September, due to his never being able to shake the court’s finding and the fact he’ll never be able to pay the eight-figure sum he owes to Brown.

Gordon posted, “so so so done with people” on social media shortly after the verdict was handed down. Sources said Gordon has no intention of bothering to even work, noting, “If I work they are going to take all my money, so why am I going to work?” one source said.

Compounding Gordon’s ills is the fact that he’s put himself in an environment that could lead to more legal woes.

He now lives at his mother’s Sanford, Fla., home, where, records show, almost a dozen 911 calls were made between 2011 and 2014 from the residence for domestic disputes, disturbances — and even the theft of a gun!

Records revealed that Gordon’s mom, Michele Gordon, has had on-going problems with an ex, whom she claimed in 2011 broke into her apartment and stole her computer and a gun.

Sources said that given the number of 911 calls, Gordon could find himself in more legal hot water.

