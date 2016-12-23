Nicolas Cage & Cheating Wife Alice Kim In Custody Face-Off!

“Super-dad” Nicolas Cage and soon-to-be ex-wife Alice Kim are gearing up for an epic battle over 11-year-old son Kal-El!

The pair’s “very fragile” custody arrangement is about to implode, RadarOnline.com has learned, as the actor is demanding more time with his beloved boy.

The Oscar-winner’s straying spouse isn’t keen on her son spending week after week on far-off movie sets, but “Nic will go after full custody if he has to,” spilled a source.

PHOTOS: Tamra Barney Custody Case — 15 Shocking Allegations

While a rep said the couple isn’t arguing over custody, the source insisted Cage, 52, regrets not having been around for his older son, Weston, 26, and is determined to be a better dad to Kal-El.

“Nic’s a devoted father! He’ll cut back on his movie schedule if it means spending more time with his boy,” the spy said.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.