My 600 LB Nightmare! Reality TV Surgeon Sued For Leaving A Tube In A Patient

Texas surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan transforms bodies on My 600 LB Life, but RadarOnline.com has learned that one gastric bypass performed by the doc off-camera did NOT have a happy ending!

Back in 2012, Dr. Nowzaradan and his anesthesiologist were sued for malpractice by a woman who claimed he’d left a “6.69 inch piece of tubing” inside of her after gastric sleeve surgery.

To make matters worse, plaintiff Michelle Park claimed, the secret leftover was hidden in her body “for twenty-two months before it was discovered!”

“The tube punctured Mrs. Park’s colon…” the lawsuit alleged, “requiring the surgical removal of a part of her colon.” As a result, Park claimed she suffered physical pain, mental anguish, physical impairment and disfigurement, a loss of earning capacity and also medical and hospital expenses.

Park dismissed the suit in 2013, however a source at the Harris County court says that the sudden dismissal could have been a result of a top-secret mediation and settlement. There is no record of such a settlement, as it would have been handled outside of the courts.

Dr. Now told Radar, “The lawsuit against me was dismissed because I was not the one who left the tube.” The lawsuit states that normally tube removal would be the anesthesiologist’s responsibility.

Nowzaradan’s son Jonathan owns a production company, Megalomedia, that is the brain trust behind My 600 Lb Life.

