A Mother Was Cut In Half By A Faulty Hospital Elevator – Moments After Giving Birth!

A mother was cut in half by a faulty elevator just moments after giving birth, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“They have killed my beautiful daughter, the joy of my life, and they’ve left three young girls without their mom,” cried the victim’s father.

Rocío Cortés Núñez, 25, was being lifted in a stretcher through Valme Hospital in Dos Hermanas, Spain, when the elevator malfunctioned and shut its doors, trapping Núñez’s body on one side and her head on the other.

“We heard a loud blow in the elevator,” said her husband Jose Gaspar, describing the horrible incident. “This cannot end like this. This time it has been Rocio, but tomorrow it could be another person. I’m a total wreck.”

The woman’s newborn, Triana, was in another hospital getting treated for a heart condition. She was also survived by her two other daughters, Carmen, 5, and Rocío, 4.

“If they hadn’t taken the baby to another hospital she could have suffered the same fate because they always put newborns on their mother’s breast, even when it’s been a Caesarian,” said a witness.

Núñez’s body was reportedly stuck between the elevator doors for two hours before authorities could get it out. She was already dead.

It was “something out of a horror film,” claimed an onlooker.

“My heart missed a beat. I asked after my daughter but no-one was telling me anything,” said the victim’s mother. “She had given birth at 11 in the morning so I went to the information desk. They told me there a young girl had died and then confirmed it was my daughter. What a cruel death she’s suffered.”

