’90 Day Fiancé’ Porn! Mohamed Tells All On Adult Film Role For $10K Pay Day

Is Mohamed Jbali going from reality TV to the adult film industry? The 90 Day Fiancé star revealed over social media that he has been offered a gig in a XXX film. His ex-wife Danielle Mullins is exclusively revealing to RadarOnline.com her thoughts on the shocking offer!

“I just got some people contacting me about another TV show,” he said in an Instagram video. “Do you think I should go for it? I don’t feel like doing any TV anymore, but the money is making me want to do it.”

Jbali then revealed in another video that the role would be for a porn flick!

“A professional production company sent me a professional email offering me to fly to LA,” he said. “Everything is paid and they are willing to pay me $10,000 for one day of filming for an adult movie.”

But Jbali revealed that he would not take part in the X-rated movie.

“How stupid is the person who thought about that,” he slammed. “You need to make sure you are offering to the right person!”

Jbali’s ex-wife Danielle Mullins exclusively told RadarOnline.com that her ex-husband would never strip down for a paycheck.

“It is crazy and he would never do anything like that,” she said.

Mullins and Jbali divorced in March 2017 after a tumultuous marriage.

Before their divorce, Jbali called the police on his then-wife for opening a DirecTV account in his name, destroying his clothes, stealing money from him and more. None of the cases went to trial.

Alleged infidelity also led to the end of their marriage, as Mullins accused Jbali of cheating with various women, including blonde bombshell Luisa Berry.

But an insider close to Jbali claimed she “dated two married men at the same time.”

Both stars denied the claims made against them.

Jbali wouldn’t be the only 90 Day Fiancé star to appear in an adult film. Anfisa Arkhipchenko stripped down and touched herself in a video that appeared on Porn Hub.

