Mayim Bialik Says She’s Found Upside To Dressing Modestly And Not Being Sexy In HW

The Big Bang Theory and Blossom star Mayim Bialik revealed her own very personal theory on the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal — and has concluded she’s glad she wasn’t harassed because she’s not “a perfect ten.”

Plus, the actress said she’s taken modesty measures so that harassment never happens to her!

But Bialik’s controversial op-ed in the New York Times now has haters accusing her of victim blaming.

In her opinion piece, entitled “Being a Feminist in Harvey Weinstein’s World,” the actress, now 41, who began as a child star, wrote that she has “experienced the upside of not being a ‘perfect 10.’ ”

Bialik continued, “As a proud feminist with little desire to diet, get plastic surgery or hire a personal trainer, I have almost no personal experience with men asking me to meetings in their hotel room.

“Those of us in Hollywood who don’t represent an impossible standard of beauty have the ‘luxury’ of being overlooked and, in many cases, ignored by men in power unless we can make them money.”

According to Bialik, she made choices that have been “self-protecting and wise,” which means, “I have decided that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with. I dress modestly. I don’t act flirtatiously with men as a policy.”

The Big Bang star and college graduate known for her brains also wrote, “I am entirely aware that these types of choices might feel oppressive to many young feminists. Women should be able to wear whatever they want. They should be able to flirt however they want with whomever they want. Why are we the ones who have to police our behavior? In a perfect world, women should be free to act however they want. But our world isn’t perfect. Nothing—absolutely nothing—excuses men for assaulting or abusing women. But we can’t be naïve about the culture we live in.”

Bialik’s argument was instantly slammed by other women, with fellow actress Patricia Arquette, who recently recounted being harassed by Weinstein, along with many others, tweeting back to her, “@missmayim229 I have to say I was dressed non provocatively as a 12 year old when men on the street masturbated at me. It’s not clothing.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Mayim Bialik missed the perfect opportunity to call out men in Hollywood. Instead she blames women.”

Bialik, who plays Jim Parsons’ love interest on the hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory, tweeted on Sunday in response to the “vicious” criticism, “I’m being told that my N.Y. Times piece resonated with so many and I am beyond grateful for all the feedback. I also see a bunch of people have taken my words out of context of the Hollywood machine and twisted them to imply that God forbid I would blame a woman for her assault based on her clothing or behavior.

“Anyone who knows me and my feminism know that’s absurd and not at all what this piece was about,” she continued. “It’s so sad how vicious people are being when I basically live to make things better for women.”

