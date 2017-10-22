Married Ewan McGregor Caught Kissing Fargo Co-Star Mary Elizabeth Winstead In London

Married father-of-four Ewan McGregor has got some explaining to do to his wife Eve Mavrakis this weekend.

The ‘Star Wars’ actor was photographed kissing his ‘Fargo’ co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead at a trendy café in London.

Diners could not believe what they were seeing as the Scottish-born superstar talked intently with the 32-year-old actress before the pair enjoyed a steamy kiss and then left on his motorbike.

McGregor, 46, met the beautiful brunette at The Good Life Eatery in St John’s Wood, North West London over the weekend.

PHOTOS: Lawsuits, Cheating Rumors & More! Teresa Giudice’s Most Shocking Post-Prison Scandals

One on-looker said: “Ewan and Mary Elizabeth were there together and seemed relaxed in each other’s company, there’s always lots of celebrities around in that area.

“The cafe was really busy with people including delivery drivers coming in and out the whole time.

“You cannot reserve a table in there and have to go to the counter to order food, so people are up and down ­constantly.

“They were deep in conversation and were there together for more than an hour. As they left she got on to the back of Ewan’s motorbike and they sped off together.”

PHOTOS: Busted? Joe Giudice’s Suspected Cheating History — Teresa Betrayed In 15 Photos, See The Women He’s Believed To Have Been With

The pair have obviously gotten close after starring on Fargo together where they pay on-screen lovers.

Winstead plays femme fatale Nikki Swango who seduces his character, probation officer Ray Stussy, after she is released from prison in the hit show which is shot in Canada.

McGregor married French wife Mavrakis back in 1995 and they have four kids together – the pair regularly post photographs of themselves on social media not wearing their wedding rings.

North Carolina born actress Winstead split from her husband and teenage sweetheart Riley Stearns back in May.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.