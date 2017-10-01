Marilyn Manson Hospitalized After ‘Gun’ Stage Prop Falls On Him

Heavy metal rocker Marilyn Manson was crushed by a falling stage prop in the shape of two guns during a concert in New York on Saturday night.

Manson, 48, was reportedly rushed to the hospital in a stretcher after the bizarre incident at Hammerstein Ballroom. The rest of the show was canceled.

“Manson suffered an injury towards the end of his NYC show. He is being treated at a local hospital,” a spokesman for the singer told Rolling Stone.

Video from the concert shows Manson performing his cover version of the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams,” when a stage prop that looked like two big guns stuck together — as a canopy over him — collapsed onto the star.

He lay on the ground for several minutes before EMTs arrived to treat him, according to video footage. Fans at first appeared confused as Manson’s shows are usually bizarre, but they were horrified after realizing the singer was hurt. Ghoulish Manson, who does a number of concerts leading up to Halloween, has a new album coming out this month.

The star was briefly married to burlesque queen Dita Von Teese. They divorced in 2006 and she hinted he was trying to win her back but they never reconciled. He was also briefly engaged to actress Evan Rachel Wood.

Although he’s had other relationships, the oddball rocker is still single.

Saturday’s stage crisis hasn’t been the only one for Manson. Several years ago, he collapsed onstage in concert in Canada.

Manson was scheduled to perform in Boston on Monday, but with his hospitalization, it’s unclear if that concert will happen.

