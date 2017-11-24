Revealed: Malia Obama’s British Boyfriend Has Royal Family Links

Malia Obama and her new boyfriend Rory Farquharson could be a match made in heaven as both have knowledge of the corridors of power.

While Malia is the daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle, English-born Farquharson reportedly has ties to the British royal family!

Malia, who has suffered scandals in the past, made waves by kissing Farquharson at Harvard, just days ago.

On Saturday, the college student, 19, packed on the PDA at the Harvard/Yale football game with Farquharson, also 19, who was then known as a mystery man.

But now, the handsome hunk’s identity has been revealed and it’s known that they met at Harvard this term after Malia enjoyed a “gap year” before college.

Farquharson, who previously attended a ritzy Rugby School, is related to a courtier who became the Queen’s Assistant Master of the Household at Buckingham Palace, according to the Express.

The teen’s second cousin, Andrew Farquharson, was responsible for budgeting to pay for and coordinate royal refreshments at events including state budgets to summer picnics at Balmoral.

Andrew reportedly convinced the Queen to switch her Christmas puddings account from Harrods or Fortnum & Mason to cheaper Tesco instead.

Queen Elizabeth later made him a member of her own order of chivalry, and Prince Charles hired him as Deputy Master of the Household at Clarence House in 2006. But Andrew was fired from his six-figure job in 2009, the Express said.

However, Rory’s relative Andrew is now the head of household at Alnwick Castle, in Northumberland.

Farquharson, who is studying in the U.S., had a great uncle, Sir Donald Farquharson, who became Lord Justice of Appeal from 1989 to 1995.

Malia’s beau’s father, Charles, 57, has a degree in law from St Catharine’s College, Cambridge, and is the chief executive of Insight Investment Management Limited based in London and his mom is an accountant who works in London’s Upper Tribunal.

The ex-First Daughter has had problems being in the spotlight as she allegedly snapped at a stranger who tried to take her photo at Harvard, “Are you gonna take it in my face like an animal in a cage?”

Previously, Malia was hit with various controversies over her alleged party girl ways that have worried her parents Barack, 56, and Michelle, 53, sources say.

Malia has reportedly been seen twerking at nightclubs, as Radar has reported.

But now, it appears she’s hooking up with a guy who’s close to British blue bloods!

