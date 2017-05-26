Madonna ‘Getting Serious’ With A Brand-New Boy Toy!

Superstar singer Madonna has found love, yet again! And surprise surprise, he’s a whopping 27 years younger than she is.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 58-year-old is currently in Lisbon, Portugal, with her much younger model boyfriend, Kevin Sampaio – who she’s been secretly dating for over a year!

“Madonna did not want to go public with Kevin until now because she was just trying to get to know him better and she wanted to make sure that she could trust him,” a source close to Madge told Radar.

“She was impressed by the fact that, after a year of dating, he did not go running to the press and that he kept their romance private.”

According to the insider, Madonna first met the 31-year-old when he starred as her love interest in her video, “Bitch I’m Madonna!”

“They had chemistry right away and she approached him on set, which is completely rare because NO ONE is allowed to make eye contact with Madonna on set unless she initiates the conversation,” said the insider.

“But Madonna took a liking to him because, aside from being super sexy, he could make her laugh!”

As previously reported by Radar, Madonna and Sampaio – who was not identified at the time – had a romantic NYC dinner together in March. At the time, the source revealed that Sampaio had accompanied her on her trip to Africa, when she adopted four-year-old Malawi twins, Estere and Stella.

“They have gotten a lot more serious in the past six months and he’s great with her kids,” the pal dished to Radar.

“Madonna just doesn’t like the idea of people thinking that she is a cougar who preys on younger men because it is not like that at all.”

“They come to her,” the source said. “Men her age just can’t keep up!”

