‘She’s Pregnant!’ Maci Bookout Shows Off Belly Bump In Shocking Photo

Maci Bookout revealed that she is done having children, but it looks like she may be adding another baby to her brood! The Teen Mom OG star showed off what appeared to be a baby bump in a recent Instagram photo.

Bookout, 25, posted a photo with her youngest son Maverick, 1, with husband Taylor McKinney, and her oldest son Bentley, 8, with ex-fiancé Ryan Edwards.

Bookout, who is known for her super skinny figure, seemed to have a baby bump as she held her youngest son.

Beachin' it with my boys! 🌴🤗#familyvacation #thingsthatmatter #bennybaby #mrmaverick A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Jul 26, 2017 at 6:30am PDT

“Is she pregnant again? Her stomach looks like she is,” one fan commented on the photo, as another wrote, “Is it me or does Maci’s belly look like she’s pregnant again?”

A third commenter posted, “She’s pregnant again? Look at that bump!”

But not all followers were convinced, as many blamed the angle of the photo.

Bookout has yet to respond to the speculation. But as fans know, she has been adamant that she is done having children. She is also mother daughter Jayde, 2, with McKinney.

“We’ve both talked about adoption or fostering in the future, down the road, but we’re not [having kids] biologically,” she told People. “For both of us, it’s one of those things where if we are capable of providing a stable home, healthy relationships and some hope for a child who may not have that or ever experienced it, then we want to.”

Bookout came under fire during her pregnancy with Maverick when she was caught on camera holding a beer only seven weeks before announcing the baby news.

She was even spotted drinking beer with an obvious baby bump on TMOG.

Do you think she’s pregnant? Tell us in the comments!

