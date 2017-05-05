Loretta Lynn Rushed To The Hospital: 85-Year-Old Country Singer Suffers Stroke

Country music star Loretta Lynn was rushed to the hospital after suffering a stroke.

The Coal Miner’s Daughter singer, 85, canceled her upcoming tours due to her illness.

“American country music legend Loretta Lynn was admitted into a hospital in Nashville last night after she suffered a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee,” her website announced on Friday evening.

PHOTOS: Medical Crisis! Jenelle Evans Hospitalized In NYC For ‘Brain & Spine’ Problems

“She is currently under medical care and is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.”

The mother of six and grandmother of 21 announced that she was canceling her upcoming concerts.

“Loretta, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating. Regrettably, upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.

PHOTOS: Worried Rob Kardashian Leaves Hospital With Blac Chyna & Newborn Dream

The most awarded female country music artist was quickly sent well wishes from friends and fans, with the Grand Old Opry Tweeting: “Sending all our love to @LorettaLynn and hoping for a speedy recovery!”

Stay with Radar for updates to the story.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.