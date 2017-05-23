Lisa Vanderpump Makes Shocking Decision On ‘RHOBH’ Role

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump’s fans can rest assured.

Though she desperately wanted out earlier this year, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 56-year-old veteran reality star will be returning to the show that made her a superstar next season.

“Lisa has decided to return for season 8 after getting a very lucrative deal that she simply could not refuse,” a source close to the wife of Ken Todd, 59, said, adding that she is now “the highest paid housewife!”

In addition, Vanderpump’s spin-off reality show, Vanderpump Rules, is still turning out the ratings as it enters its 6th season.

According to the source, however, the most important thing to Vanderpump is her charitable causes — most notably Stop Yulin Forever , her grassroots movement to end the slaughter of dogs in China.

“Lisa is very pleased with the direction that last season took, highlighting all of her charitable causes,” the source told Radar.

So what’s next for the millionaire mogul?

As Radar previously reported, the Vanderpump Dog Foundation just opened their own rescue center in Los Angeles, Calif. and it has been such a huge success that “they literally cannot keep up with the orders,” the insider revealed. “It is inching closer and closer to scoring its own reality show , and Lisa is thrilled.”

But that’s not all! Just this past weekend, Vanderpump and close friend, Lance Bass, officiated The Voice Awards before being honored by the Grand Marshall at Long Beach’s Gay Pride celebration.

