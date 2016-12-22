Caught! Leo DiCaprio Parties With Nine Women Behind Nina Agdal’s Back

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Leonardo DiCaprio has some explaining to do to his Victoria’s Secret model girlfriend, Nina Agdal.

An eyewitness caught the Revenant actor getting handsy with several models while he was painting the town red with a couple of his famous pals.

“Leo was out for Jonah Hill‘s birthday along with Tobey Mcguire,” the onlooker told Radar, noting the crew was at hotspot Catch in L.A. on Dec. 19. “They were hanging out with nine models at the table.”

While “the boys were clearly having a blast,” DiCaprio was especially enjoying his time with their stunning entourage.

“Leo was kissing some model’s neck that was definitely not Nina,” said the onlooker. However, “she was his typical type —some blonde model.”

“Tobey also seems to be revealing in the single life, hanging with Leo and his model groupies,” added the source.

As Radar reported, this isn’t the first time DiCaprio was caught getting cozy with another woman behind 24-year-old Agdal’s back.

Shortly after the began dating in July, DiCaprio was spotted out in St. Tropez, where he chatted up a bevy of brunettes and left one club at 5 a.m. with a gaggle of girls in tow.

DiCaprio and Agdal’s relationship had seemed to be going well before this most recent incident: The pair went off on a whirlwind vacation together to French Polynesia in November to celebrate his 42nd birthday.

