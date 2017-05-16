‘It Was A Train Wreck!’ Leah Messer’s Secret Ex Tells All On Their Hidden Romance

Leah Messer has praised herself for raising her three daughters without a man – but RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the Teen Mom 2 star had a secret fling when MTV cameras weren’t rolling!

Scotty Ayre, 23, claims he dated the mother-of-three in August 2016.

“We were a ‘thing’ but she didn’t know what she wanted so we just fell out,” the aspiring model exclusively told Radar. “It was a train wreck dating her!”

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ 2 Star Leah Messer’s Secrets & Scandals Revealed

Messer, 25, was accused of drug use by her ex-husband Corey Simms on an episode of Teen Mom 2 before her 30-day rehab stint for stress and depression. Messer always denied the claims.

According to Ayre, he never witnessed Messer use any illegal drugs.

“She didn’t take nothing that she wasn’t prescribed,” he claimed. “She’s not a druggie at all! She’s a good-hearted girl.”

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Tailspin! From Financial Ruin To Drug Rehab & Impending Divorce — 10 Reasons Leah Messer’s Had Worst Year Ever

Ayre has tried reconnecting with his ex, but he claims she has not returned his advances.

“I wish she would give me another chance, but I have to let her come to me,” he said. “I can’t chase her.”

Ayre believes Messer is ignoring his texts because she’s back together with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

PHOTOS: Leah Messer Debuts SCARY Skinny Body In Barely-There Bikini: ‘She Looks Sick!’

As Radar reported, Messer and her second ex-husband posted photos together while at a bar in April.

“Just a little fun, that’s all,” she captioned a steamy photo of the exes. Calvert added, “Being friends with your ex shows you two are mature enough to get over the fact that you weren’t meant to be together.”

Although Ayre is open to getting back together, he believes it would be best if she remained single.

“She needs to focus on herself first before she needs a man,” he said.

What do you think of Messer’s secret romance? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.