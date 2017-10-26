Open-Minded Larry King Gives His Wife Free Sex Pass!

Larry King and his cheating wife Shawn have finally found happiness — after the ailing 83-year-old agreed to an open marriage!

“They’ve suffered through tough times because of Shawn’s need to be with a younger, more virile man,” a source told RadarOnline.com. “Larry’s finally resigned himself to the fact that he can’t fill that role.”

As Radar reported, leggy Shawn, 58, was recently caught with her pants down in several sex hookups with a notorious Hollywood Don Juan.

The steamy trysts included X-rated video chats, along with sexy text messages — and sleazy nude photos of herself!

And in 2010, King even filed for divorce after Shawn had an affair with their sons’ baseball coach .

Her illicit liaisons came after the retired talk show host had prostate cancer surgery in 2010 that apparently left him unable to perform in the sack.

“He and Shawn haven’t slept together in years and keep separate bedrooms,” said an insider.

King was so furious with his wife’s betrayal, sources say he intended to cut her out of his will — leaving everything to their two sons, Chance, 18, and Cannon, 17.

Now several sources claimed family members are urging King to pull the plug on his “miserable” 20-year marriage, and both he and Shawn have consulted divorce lawyers.

But other insiders insisted King has realized he simply cannot satisfy Shawn’s desires, and he’s desperate to keep her.

The former CNN star grew more dependent on his wife after his recent health woes, including surgery in July to remove a cancerous lung tumor.

“All Larry wants is for Shawn to be happy!” the source said. “Plus, he’s told friends he would die without Shawn.”

