Kylie Jenner To ‘Break The Internet’ With Bombshell Pregnancy Announcement

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner is still trying to keep her pregnancy a secret — but not for long!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 20-year-old was considering selling her announcement to the highest bidder, but is now going to break the big news herself.

The self-obsessed selfie queen, who is roughly four months pregnant with her first child from boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, will reveal her pregnancy on Instagram, a source claimed.

“Kylie will announce her pregnancy on Instagram in the next week or so,” a source said. “And she believes that she is going to break the internet when she does.”

As fans know, Jenner has gone into hiding since reports first surfaced last month that she was expecting a child.

The normally spotlight-loving star is keeping a low-profile because she is “terrified” of fans seeing her unwanted baby weight gain — but she’ll reappear for clicks with her big news.

