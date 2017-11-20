Humanitarian? Kim Kardashian Throws Lavish Bash To Expose Horrific Homeless Epidemic

It seems that Kim Kardashian‘s horrifying Paris robbery changed her in more ways than one, as the reality star now has a new outlook on life, and has even become a humanitarian!

After a visiting Councilwoman Nory Martinez to discuss the homeless issue in L.A., Kardashian, 38, visited one of the neighborhood’s most dangerous areas to talk to the locals about how they ended up on the streets.

“It is so unsanitary, so unsafe. It is just so heartbreaking to see,” Kardashian, said as she walked amongst the ruin.

PHOTOS: See Shocking Security Footage Clues That Helped Crack Kim’s Brutal Robbery Case

“I wanted to bring our cameras to show people what it’s like just down the street. People live in bubbles and it makes me really sad.”

However, Kardashian’s efforts didn’t end there! Following her walk along the poor L.A. neighborhood, the star held a lavish party at a well-known homeless shelter for women on Skid Row called Alexandria House.

“Today, I just want to pamper you guys,” Kardashian told a group of women gathered to share their personal stories with her.

PHOTOS: Kim’s Hellhole EXPOSED! Inside The Paris Apartment Where Kardashian Was Attacked

“I have brought a team of people who will talk to you about how to manage your money, and also trained professionals to help you write resumes.”

“It going to take a lot to fix this. This whole city and country must come together,” Kardashian quipped at the end of episode.

Do you think that Kim Kardashian is really a changed woman? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.