Kris Exposed As ‘Mastermind’ Behind Kim’s Leaked Sex Tape

A close friend of the Kardashians is hinting that the long-standing rumor family matriarch and momager Kris Jenner purposely “leaked” Kim Kardashian‘s raunchy sex tape is indeed true, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As Radar previously reported, Kardashian’s sex tape partner and ex-boyfriend, the singer Ray J, has all but confirmed speculation Jenner released the video to help make her daughter a superstar.

Appearing on the Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss podcast, reality producer and Kardashian friend David Weintraub seemed to back that claim up.

“There are certain confidentialities that I’m not going to break with my clients. But I want you to just, as a smart human being, take a step back and look at the big picture, and look at what the world they have created is,” Weintraub said. “And I want you to think real hard in your head, ‘somebody has to be part of the mastermind.'”

There have been rumors from the start that Jenner was the mastermind, hoping to capitalize on the sort of fame Paris Hilton found after her own sex tape got out.

Weintraub said since its release, Kardashian’s sex tape has made at least a whopping $250 million!

“It’s sick in so many wonderful and obscure and horrible ways,” Weintraub said of Jenner’s possible involvement.

“But at the same time, it is what it is,” he added. “Some people pimp their kids as babies, like ‘Oh, they’re gonna do a Gerber commercial.’ Some people make them spread their legs, I don’t know.”

