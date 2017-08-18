Holding Kourt! Kourtney Kardashian Enrolling In Law School

She’s not just another ditzy reality star! Kourtney Kardashian has decided she will study law and follow in her father’s footsteps, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“She probably doesn’t have to work for the rest of her life, but that’s not how she rolls,” an insider told Radar. “She’s always wanted to go back to school and nearly signed up for another college degree last year.”

Unfortunately for 38-year-old Kardashian, the timing was wrong for her to go after her new career dream.

“She really wishes she had, but things were falling apart with her and Scott so she put it off,” explained the insider of the implosion of Kardashian’s relationship with her baby daddy, Disick.

Kourtney K. Debuts Nearly Nude Baby Bump On Mag Cover

But now that they’ve both moved on, Kardashian is ready to honor her late dad, Robert Kardashian, who successfully helped defend O.J. Simpson on murder charges in 1995 and passed away almost eight years later from esophageal cancer.

“She’s very proud of her father’s achievements and she knows he always wanted her to be a lawyer,” said the source.

“She’s already looking into doing a course online so she can still be around the kids.”

