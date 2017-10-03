Scientologist Kirstie Alley Blames Vegas Massacre On Prescription Drugs!

Just two days after the Las Vegas mass shooting, devoted Scientologist Kirstie Alley managed to offend all of twitter with her bizarre comments about the attack.

“We have to solve the mystery of why there were no ‘shooters’ or almost 0 before the 1980’s. I know one common denominator other than guns,” Alley tweeted Monday, suggesting that Stephen Paddock, 64, may have opened fire due to his use of prescription drugs.

“One additional common denominator of “shooters” is USA’s mass usage of psychiatric drugs. A % do have side effects of VIOLENCE & SUICIDE,” continued the actress.

An angry user tweeted at the 66-year-old saying, “Did you really just say that?” to which she responded, “Yes I did say it. It happens to be a common denominator in shooters… one that didn’t exist before the 80’s… not my opinion. Statistic based.”

Speaking of the massacre that killed over 59 and injured more than 500, Alley continued: “It’s an actual bonified black box warning label on these drugs as possible side effects. VIOLENCE & SUICIDE.”

As Radar previously reported, Paddock shot himself in his hotel room before police found him.

She followed up after many slammed the star for getting political less than 24 hours after the tragedy.

“Prayers & condolences aren’t enough anymore,” said the star after voicing her controversial opinions.

As Radar readers know, Scientologists such as Tom Cruise have often spoken out about their aversion to prescription medicines, claiming most things can be cured with vitamins and faith.

