Out Of Control! Inside Kim & Kenya’s ‘Intense’ Fight at NeNe’s White Party

Kim Zolciak and Kenya Moore’s epic social media war began at Nene Leakes’ party over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

Zolciak, 39, and Moore, 46, both attended 49-year-old Leakes’ “white party” at her home over the weekend alongside Sheree Whitfield and original RHOA star Lisa Wu. Marlo Hampton and Cynthia Bailey also snapped photos from the party.

The TALLS are back @neneleakes @cynthiabailey10 😘! Mrs. Leakes your "Girls and Gays" party was a movie last night, 🌟#rhoa A post shared by Marlo Hampton (@marlohampton) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:44am PDT

“Kim and Kenya got into an intense verbal confrontation about the comments that Kenya Moore has made Kim,” an insider told Radar. “Kim confronted Kenya about spreading rumors that Kroy [Biermann] was financially unstable due to the abrupt end of his NFL career, requiring Kim to come back to RHOA to make extra income.”

“The verbal war of words was so intense that Kenya had to exit Nene’s residence,” the insider concluded.

Their war then carried over to social media when Kim’s daughter Brielle Biermann, 20, called Moore a “dumb ugly evil b**h [sic]” who “stalks” the blonde duo.

Zolciak retaliated with a response in the comments section of an Instagram post, saying: Hmm this s–t is funny!! 6 seasons in on Don’t Be Tardy, multi million dollar skincare line in less then 6 months @kashmerekollections meanwhile you sell your hair care products out of the trunk of your car and paying Sally’s beauty supply to do an appearances there AND you are spending what you do have on your 3rd paid boyfriend. Sweetie don’t try and come for me so you can have a story line for next season [sic].”

Radar previously reported that Zolciak is returning as a “friend” to the Housewives this season after leaving for her own spinoff. She confessed a paycheck was the reason for her return, saying: “I’m very motivated by money. Everything has a price. I’m just giving it to you straight. Given the right amount of money for anything? Yeah, count me in. I like to work. I have six children to support, so for sure!”

Zolciak and Biermann, 31, have been struggling with their finances recently, as they are being sued by a holiday decorator over a $6,000 bill and are selling a boat on social media.

