Kim Kardashian Is Caught Texting While Driving

Kim Kardashian was caught on a dangerous drive in Los Angeles on Friday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star broke the law by texting and driving, as photos from October 6 showed. Kardashian, who has been sporting a new blonde hairdo, kept taking her eyes off the road to reply to incoming texts, according to the pictures.

PHOTOS: Keeping Up With The Fakery! Kardashians Have Been Scripting Scenes Since The Beginning, Tell-All Reveals

It’s against California law to text while driving, but Kardashian, 36, couldn’t keep her hands off her smart phone while behind the wheel of her silver Range Rover in L.A. Texting while driving would result in a $20 fine for a first offense; it increases to $50 for a second offense and other excess fees may be added to process the charge.

It’s not the first time Kardashian has been spotted in the scary practice of texting while driving. Kim and other members of the Kardashian clan have been slammed for texting during other inappropriate moments, as Radar has reported.

PHOTOS: 12 Photos Prove Not Even A Shirt Can Keep Up With Khloe Kardashian!

Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner uses her phone to text sexy selfies. But texting while driving hits a new low though in the past, Kardashian has blasted paparazzi for dangerous driving, as E! News reported.

PHOTOS: The Men Accused Of Being Khloe Kardashian’s Real Father

Does her texting fever prove Kardashian is still on edge? Kanye West’s wife breaks down in tears over fears for her safety in Mexico in a preview clip for an upcoming episode of KUWTK.

Still struggling in the aftermath of her horrifying robbery at gunpoint in Paris, Kardashian calls family friend Joe Francis, who telling owns the Mexico home, and says, “I just have anxiety. Are you sure it’s safe here?” She tells the cameras, “Ever since Paris I just like go through this worst case scenario mode in my head.

“I’m just like, ‘Why did I come?!”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.