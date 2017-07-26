Kim’s Surrogate Pregnant: Kardashian Family ‘Skeptical’ Over Baby Plan

Kim Kardashian and hubby Kanye West’s surrogate is three months pregnant, and although the KUWTK beauty is ‘ecstatic’ over it, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that her family is not so excited.

“The Kardashians are extremely skeptical right now because they do not think that Kim and Kanye’s marriage is strong enough right now for this,” a family insider said. “And it hasn’t been in quite some time.”

However, momager Kris Jenner and the clan, including sisters Khloe and Kourtney, are taking comfort in the fact that Kim will be able to survive as a single mom, should she divorce Kanye.

“They know that ultimately it really doesn’t matter whether Kanye is in the picture because Kim will be able to raise this child on her own with or without him, given she already has dozens of people helping her!” the source said.

According to the insider, the 36-year-old mother of North, 4, and Saint West, 2, wanted to wait until her surrogate — an unidentified woman from San Diego, Calif. — was done with her first trimester to share the big news.

“As of right now, the surrogate is happy and healthy,” the source told Radar.

As Radar previously reported, Kardashian and West, 39, have already spent a small fortune on making their baby dreams come true.

“It’s true that they have already spent $100,000, but that is not including all of the perks that this woman is getting,” the family friend revealed. “In total they have really spent well over $200,000 and the baby is not even born yet!”

