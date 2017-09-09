Kim Kardashian Fights Back Against Sharon Osbourne’s ‘Ho’ Attack

Kim Kardashian is fighting back against Sharon Osbourne after the talk show host implied she was no feminist—and looks like a “ho”! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spoke out to E! News while celebrating New York Fashion Week at the Harper’s BAZAAR event celebrating “ICONS By Carine Roitfeld” at The Plaza Hotel.

The Talk star Osbourne didn’t hold back last week in The Telegraph when slamming Kardashian, 36, for the naked photos Kanye West’s wife posts on social media. “Kim says she’s doing everything in the name of feminism, but that’s not feminism!” Osbourne told the British publication.

She continued, “Those girls live off their bodies, half of L.A. has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress. And listen: God bless them.”

The TV host said that while Kardashian has every right to show her body however she pleases, she should not be praised as a feminist for doing so.

Osbourne said, “If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho. And there’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are.”

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the image Osbourne was referencing showed a nude Kardashian posing on a tree with her nipples covered by black stars.

Now Kardashian has told E! about Osbourne, “First of all, I think she said I said a quote about, ‘I post nude photos in the name of feminism.’ Never said that. So I think when people misquote you and then comment, it just sounds ridiculous.”I post nude photos because I like how I look and I feel proud when I’ve lost all this baby weight and I post it because I feel like posting it and I feel powerful,” said the mom of North and Saint West.

Kardashian added in her interview, “But I’ve never been like the ‘free the nipple’ kind of girl so…if I post a photo, I post it because I like how I look. So she kind of misquoted me on that and I thought it just looked really, like stupid.”

Kardashian has long been famous for her nude selfies, and now she’s making it clear to the world that she’s not going to change! But it’s not the first time Osbourne has taken aim at Kim. Two years ago, she blasted Kardashian as a mom for dressing her daughter North in real fur.

Contrary to what Osbourne believes, Kardashian has told Harper’s Bazaar, “I feel in my soul I’m a feminist. I just don’t need labels to make me feel or know what I am inside.”

