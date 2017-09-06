Kim K Fires Back With Nude Photo After Sharon Osbourne ‘Ho’ Attack: I Am A Feminist!

Days after Sharon Osbourne bashed Kim Kardashian for posting nude selfies of herself and calling it feminism, the KUWTK star shared yet another nude snap of herself, this time captured by iconic photographers Mert & Marcus.

“So honored to have been photographed by Mert and Marcus for their book new book! 20 years in the making! It’s out on Sept 7th in NYC #mertandmarcus @mertalas @macpiggott #taschen,” Kardashian captioned the snap of herself on Instagram.

As RadarOnline.com can reveal, the image showed a nude Kardashian, 36, posing on a tree with her nipples covered by black stars.

“Kim says she’s doing everything in the name of feminism, but that’s not feminism!”

Osbourge told The Telegraph. “Those girls live off their bodies, half of L.A. has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress. And listen: God bless them.”

The TV host said that while Kardashian has every right to show her body however she pleases, she should not be praised as a feminist for doing so.

“If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a ho,” Osbourne added. “And there’s nothing wrong with being a ho, but always remember what you are.”

Kardashian herself has previously stated that she is not really a feminist, yet in a recent Harper’s Bazaar interview she seemed to change her perspective, saying: “I said once before that I’m not really a feminist. But I feel I do a lot more than people that claim that they’re feminist. To clarify what I said before: I feel in my soul I’m a feminist. I just don’t need labels to make me feel or know what I am inside.”

As is evident in her latest social media post, the reality queen known for her scandalous selfies and nude photographs has nothing to hide.

“At the end of the day I still have to be me,” said Kardashian. “If doing sexy shoots makes me feel confident, then I’m okay with it. That might not be appropriate for some people, and there’s a time and a place.

