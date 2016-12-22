Last Ditch Effort! Inside Kim Kardashian’s Struggle To Save Her Broken Marriage To Kanye West

Keeping up with the Kardashians reality superstar Kim Kardashian is determined to continue keeping up with her troubled rapper hubby Kanye West — at least for now. RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 36-year-old Internet-breaking beauty is doing everything she can to save her broken marriage.

As Radar reported, West, 39, suffered a mental breakdown last month while at his trainer’s house in L.A. Subsequently, the father of North, 2, and Saint, 1, was admitted to UCLA Medical Center where he spent almost a week recovering.

According to a Kardashian family insider, “The ultimate reason for Kanye’s breakdown was that, just prior to it, Kim told him that she wanted a divorce. He was also dealing with issues stemming from the fact that he never dealt with the emotional trauma associated with his mother Donda’s death.”

After being released from the hospital following his breakdown, West flew to NYC for an impromptu meeting with President-elect, Donald Trump. However – at the time – the rapper was instructed by his doctors to stay at home and ‘take it easy.’”

“Kim was f****g furious with Kanye,” said the insider. “Going to New York for the Trump meeting was the worst thing that he has ever done, in her eyes. But when she tried to get him to call off the meeting and come home, he refused.”

However, West flew home this week to work things out with his wife in hopes to save their marriage. Last weekend, the two were spotted at dinner together in L.A. and seemed to actually enjoy each other’s company.

And the singer hit the movies with his mother-in-law Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, on Dec. 21 in Los Angeles.

“Kim and Kanye are doing intensive couple’s counseling now and have both been seeing therapists since Kim’s robbery in Paris,” said the source, adding,”Kim cannot deal with another failed marriage and she does not want her kids to grow up without a daddy.”

