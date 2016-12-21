Khloe Kardashian Moving Forward With BF Tristan Despite His New Baby With Ex!

Khloe Kardashian, is moving forward at lightning speed with her NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson — despite the fact that his ex-girlfriend just gave birth to his baby.

“Tristan is just as into Khloe as she is into him,” a source close to the outspoken 32-year-old told RadarOnline.com.

PHOTOS: Lingerie, Lube & Another Sex Tape? The Kardashians’ 20 Most Cringe-Worthy Sex Confessions EXPOSED!

As fans know, the 25-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player and his ex, Jordan Craig, welcomed a son last week.

But the shocking birth has not stopped Kardashian, who recently finalized her divorce from troubled ex Lamar Odom, 37.

“Khloe really feels that she is going to marry him, and has told her family that the two of them discussed it already,” the insider said.

According to the source, Kardashian has gotten the blessing from her entire family.

PHOTOS: TAKE THAT, KHLOE! Lamar Odom’s Ex-Wife Liza Morales Takes A Dig At Gloating Kardashian

“Tristan recently signed a ‘KUWTK’ show contract,” the source told Radar. “And although it is obvious that he does like the perks of dating a Kardashian, her family loves the fact that he has his own money, too.”

“He seems to really be in love with Khloe and treats her like a queen,” the insider added. “Which is good, because Khloe needs her men to worship her.”

Do you think that Khloe Kardashian should marry new dad Tristan Thompson? Tell us your thoughts below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.