Who’s Your Daddy? Khloe Kardashian’s Paternity Finally Revealed In Explosive Tell All

Kardashian family insiders believe Khloe Kardashian isn’t biologically their own, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

Khloe, 33, explained that she questioned her paternity while she grew up on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and her mom Kris Jenner offered to conduct a DNA test before the release of her memoir. More recently, Khloe was forced to fend off rumors that recently-paroled O.J. Simpson was is father. But now, Kardashian family friends are confirming her worst nightmare in a new tell-all.

“When Khloe got old enough, people in the Kardashians’ circle began to notice just how different she really did look and raised questions,” Jerry Oppenheimer wrote in his book, The Kardashians: An American Drama. “Kris would explain away the suspicions by saying that Khloe looked like her maternal great-grandmother, Lou Ethel Fairbanks. And Robert’s friend Joni Migdal recalled how Robert would shrug off their suspicions and claim that Khloe looked just like his mother, Helen, who was Armenian but didn’t have Armenian features.”

PHOTOS: 12 Photos Prove Not Even A Shirt Can Keep Up With Khloe Kardashian!

Robert’s friend and minister Kenn Gulliksen added: “Kris and Robert had four children. Well, they had three kids and somebody else’s kid. Bob never asked my counsel, but I simply heard from him that Khloe wasn’t his biological daughter. He gave me no names of who he thought the father was. But I certainly know it wasn’t O.J.”

Kenn explained that he was under the impression that Kris and Robert hadn’t slept together in the time frame that Khloe was conceived in, and their old family friend Joni added that Robert “didn’t want a DNA test done. He didn’t want to find out anything. He told [her], ‘I love Khloe. She’s wonderful. She’s mine, period.’ But he knew that she wasn’t his. His confirmation to me was, ‘she’s mine and I don’t care who the father is.'”

PHOTOS: ‘Damned If I Do, Damned If I Don’t’: Khloe Kardashian Lovely At LAX After Twitter Rant Over Baltimore Riots

But, Robert signed a sworn declaration that stated he had “four biological children” shortly before his death and O.J. refused to participate in a DNA test to dispel rumors.

“The thing that most became overwhelming was when the stuff happened with one of my dad’s wives,” Khloe explained on Kocktails With Khloe in reference to her dad’s ex, Jan Ashley — who told Radar that her husband said her he didn’t believe she was his daughter. “She wanted to come out 10 years after my dad passed away and say I’m not my dad’s daughter. And he confided in her. I was like you can talk about me and my sisters all you f**king want. Do not talk about my dad.”

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.