Toxic Love! Kenya Moore & Matt Jordan’s EXPLOSIVE Fight Turns Physical

Kenya Moore’s tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship with Matt Jordan hit a new low when the couple was involved in a physical fight.

In a sneak peek for this week’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Jordan confronts Moore outside of a nightclub after destroying her beloved Moore manor.

“This guy walking up is dangerous,” Moore, 45, screams. “I’m sick of this stupid s**t!”

When the personal trainer says, “I want to talk to you,” Moore responds, “Stop, stop Matt!”

A man could then be heard yelling, “He just hit me! He hit me!”

The explosive fight comes after Moore called the police on Jordan when he damaged her glass garage door, garage door, outdoor security camera and Range Rover on August 15.

“Kenya advised she could not see out of some of the [security] cameras,” the reporting officer from the Sandy Springs Police Department wrote in a report exclusively obtained by Radar. “Four of the cameras had obviously been spray painted with a black substance. A ladder was still propped against the residence under two of the lower cameras that has been spray painted with obvious overspray on the side of the wall.”

On Watch What Happens Live, Moore confirmed she is still broken up with Jordan. Although they are over, she isn’t completely out of harm’s way.

Over the weekend, Moore was forced to pull a gun on three trespassers.

“Yeah, you can keep a gun in your house and in your car,” she told Andy Cohen. “I have a gated property. They went around my gate and went and trespassed. They did so many things that were asking for it, not only to be shot, but an a** whopping. They’re lucky they didn’t get both. You come to my property, I have the right to defend myself.”

Are you shocked by Jordan’s behavior? Tell us in the comments!

