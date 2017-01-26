BREAKING NEWS

Kennedy Drug Scandal! Family Home Site Of Major Drug Bust

Will this end Caroline's political aspirations once and for all?

Caroline Kennedy has her eye on the White House, but a new family scandal threatens to torpedo her political career, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to new reports, a Cape Cod home owned by her family members has been exposed as the center of a massive drug ring!

Barnstable police raided the stately Hyannisport home, which is used by the Shriver family (Kennedy cousins) as a summer pad, on Wednesdsay.

Located near the Kennedy’s Hyannisport compound, the house was taken over by a ring of druggie lowlifes in recent months – and the Shrivers were none the wiser. (The home is reportedly owned by a Shriver family trust.)

“The property caretaker was responsible for allowing the suspects to use the residence,” local police wrote in a statement.

That employee has been arrested, along with Trevor Rose, 29, and Troy Monteiro, 29.

Police claim they used the luxe property at 31 Atlantic Ave for a home base as they peddled more than $40,000 in fentanyl to local addicts.

A representative for the family tells WBZ News Boston that they have no comment on the arrests.

Story developing.

