Kennedy Drug Scandal! Family Home Site Of Major Drug Bust

Caroline Kennedy has her eye on the White House, but a new family scandal threatens to torpedo her political career, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to new reports, a Cape Cod home owned by her family members has been exposed as the center of a massive drug ring!

Barnstable police raided the stately Hyannisport home, which is used by the Shriver family (Kennedy cousins) as a summer pad, on Wednesdsay.

Located near the Kennedy’s Hyannisport compound, the house was taken over by a ring of druggie lowlifes in recent months – and the Shrivers were none the wiser. (The home is reportedly owned by a Shriver family trust.)

PHOTOS: Remembering the Kennedys

“The property caretaker was responsible for allowing the suspects to use the residence,” local police wrote in a statement.

That employee has been arrested, along with Trevor Rose, 29, and Troy Monteiro, 29.

PHOTOS: Hollywood Bodyguards Tell All — Who Steals, Sexts, Does Drugs & More Star Secrets Revealed

Police claim they used the luxe property at 31 Atlantic Ave for a home base as they peddled more than $40,000 in fentanyl to local addicts.

A representative for the family tells WBZ News Boston that they have no comment on the arrests.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.