‘Our Marriage Is Over!’ Kelly Dodd Divorcing Michael After Multiple Police Visits

Kelly Dodd is finally leaving her “narcissist” husband Michael, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Our marriage is over,” the RHOC star told The Daily Mail. “I’m out of there! We’ve have problems for years and I’ve had enough. I’m done with our marriage.”

“We aren’t good together,” she explained. “Maybe we’ll better to each other when we are divorced and are friends. But right now we are both miserable and it’s not good for either one of us, let alone our daughter.”

“It’s just a case where two people can’t get along,” she insisted. “It’s best if we went our separate ways and concentrate on our daughter.”

Kelly, 42, was in Munich, Germany when the news broke, while Michael, 60, stayed out of the public eye.

News of their separation comes just days after Radar uncovered a Newport Beach, Calif. police call log which revealed that authorities visited the couple’s home 11 times this year – with six calls happening within a three day period in July.

They tried to work on their issues through couples’ therapy, but were unsuccessful at patching up their always rocky marriage.

“I filed for divorce against Michael in 2012 and we never had any resolution,” Kelly explained. “The case is just sitting there. So I’m going to ask my attorney to file a motion so I can get a bifurcated divorce. I want out of my marriage as soon as possible. We can figure out the financials of our divorce down the road.”

Radar can reveal that Kelly has not filed the motion yet, and that at the time of her initial filing Michael claimed she was ditching their family to party.

Michael even filed to get a restraining order against Kelly, but the case was dismissed after she attended 10 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

