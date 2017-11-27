Keith Urban Buys Nicole Kidman 40 Million Dollar New York Home – Details

Keith Urban has bought his famous wife Nicole Kidman a $40 million mansion in New York that previously belonged to Michael Jackson.

According to reports the Country singer wants to relocate their family from Nashville so that Kidman, 50, can pursue her dream of acting on Broadway.

A source revealed: “Nicole is keen to do Broadway shows and get into making TV programs and New York is a much better place for them to be than Nashville.”

PHOTOS: Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Hit The Beach Amid Rumored Marriage Trouble

The insider alleges that New York is perfect for their children Sunday Rose, nine, and Faith Margaret, six, in regards to their schooling needs.

The sprawling property covering six levels, and was previously owned by the late Michael Jackson. It also features seven bedrooms, a spacious kitchen and a secluded outdoor patio

An additional touch is a decadent grand oak staircase with wooden floorboards, white washed walls and subtle pops of color while there is a state of the art security system to keep their family safe.

PHOTOS: About Face! Experts Claim Nicole Kidman’s Undergone Secret 24-Hour Surgeries

Reportedly, the deal to buy the mansion has already been done by 50-year-old Urban for the couple who have been married for 11 years.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.