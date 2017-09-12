Career Crisis! Katy Perry Sells ‘Witness’ Tour Tickets For Deep Discount On Groupon!

Katy Perry‘s Witness ticket sales are plummeting, RadarOnline.com has learned, and fans have noticed that the cheeky pop star is now giving out tickets for up to 50% off on Groupon! As if that wasn’t bad enough, places like Stub Hub are even selling the golden tickets for as low as $9!

Following the singer’s controversial album drop, Perry, 32, was invited to be a judge on American Idol! Yet her awkward performance at the Video Music Awards, sent head honchos into a fit of panic.

“They are paying her $25 million and she was a total dud [at the VMAs],” said an insider. “No one ever auditioned her for the new Idol job and they are freaking out that they hired someone who is terrible on live television.”

She was also recently involved in Taylor Swift’s drama over her Reputation album, which was rumored to have been centered around their ongoing feud.

Has Katy Perry’s credibility dropped so much that nobody dares to spend a dime on her once-cherished concert tickets? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

