WATCH: Katy Perry Breaks Down On Stage Over Manchester Terror Attack

Katy Perry broke down in tears as she paid tribute to the victims of the terror attack during Ariana Grande‘s Manchester concert earlier this week, delivering an emotional message to fans.

In a private show at London’s Water Rats club Thursday night, the 32-year-old dedicated a song to those who died in the bombing.

“This week has been really hard. It sucked. It was hard for you guys and it was hard for me because we all love music,” she said, getting choked up. “We all listen to the same music, and you think about it, and think that’s my friend, that’s my sister, that’s my brother, that’s my cousin, that’s the person that loves music.”

PHOTOS: ‘Absolutely Horrific!’ Ariana Grande Concertgoer Says Bombing Was A Living Hell

“It’s awful, and whatever you can do to help, you should. And if you can’t do anything that’s fine, but what you should do is not let them win,” she continued. “I’m going to sing this next song for them. They can never take that part from us ever. Ever. Can we have a moment of silence before we start? Let’s do this.”

As Radar readers know, 22 people were confirmed dead in the attack, with at least 119 more victims injured.

Eight-year-old Saffie Roussos and 18-year-old Georgina Callander, a fan who met Grande two years ago and tweeted her excitement before the show, were among the 22 who died.

ISIS later claimed responsibility for the attack, SITE Intelligence Group reported.

