Katy Perry And Robert Pattinson Spotted Getting Intimate Together Over Dinner – Details

Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson were spotted having an intimate dinner together at a swanky hotel in West Hollywood.

The ‘Roar’ singer and Twilight star enjoyed each other’s company while dining at the Sunset Towers Hotel’s rooftop restaurant.

Their romantic encounter comes just two weeks after the British actor revealed that he was ‘kind of engaged’ to girlfriend FKA Twigs during an interview with Howard Stern.

Perry, 32, was dressed to impress for the date wearing a sheer collared top with silver polka dots with her hair short with hoop earrings.

Pattinson, 31, maintained a low profile donning a black t-shirt and slicked back hair.

There have been rumors that Pattinson and Perry had been dating after she split with Orlando Bloom although they were not spotted together.

Pattinson and FKA Twigs have been together for three years but rarely make public appearances with one another.

The actor was later seen heading out from the hotel flanked by two female friends in a dark SUV.

